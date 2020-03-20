First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $92,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,018,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,802,000 after buying an additional 100,783 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 279,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $209.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $188.53 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

