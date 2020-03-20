First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,394 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $162,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $99.09 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

