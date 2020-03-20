First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,254 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paypal worth $79,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 304,280 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 276,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,864,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,943,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 803,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.77.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

