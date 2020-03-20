First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,671 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $109,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

