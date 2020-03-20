First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 29,677 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Amgen worth $125,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $198.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average is $218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.