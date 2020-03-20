First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 237,070 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $120,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

