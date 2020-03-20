First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 160,533 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,533 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $86,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $180.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.60 and a 200 day moving average of $227.52. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $162.19 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Cfra upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

