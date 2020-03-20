First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 153,999 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,939,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $175,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.