First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,327 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.63.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $227.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $229.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.55 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.