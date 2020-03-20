First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $172,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,497,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,207,080,000 after acquiring an additional 550,928 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,466,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,379,717,000 after buying an additional 492,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,062,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,886,241,000 after buying an additional 725,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $153.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

