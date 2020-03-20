First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $103,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

VTI opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

