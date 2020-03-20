First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Danaher worth $105,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $121.07 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

