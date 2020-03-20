First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 99,932 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,932 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $86,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV opened at $71.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

