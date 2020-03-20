First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,745 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $80,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $69.87 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.96.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

