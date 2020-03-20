First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,566 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $307,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $103.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average is $156.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

