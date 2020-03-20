First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 27,835 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $112,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $314.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.00 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

