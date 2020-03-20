First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 228,023 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,023 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $86,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,604,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,638,000 after buying an additional 885,697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,263,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

T stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

