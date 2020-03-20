First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 137,821 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,821 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $180,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

