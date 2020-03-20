First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.23.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

