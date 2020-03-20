First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. First Financial posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million.

THFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

THFF stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. First Financial has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

