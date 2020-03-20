First Financial Bankshares Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FFIN. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

