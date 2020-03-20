First Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,602 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 901% compared to the average daily volume of 260 put options.
Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.
First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 394,989 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
