First Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,602 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 901% compared to the average daily volume of 260 put options.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 394,989 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

