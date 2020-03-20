Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTT. TD Securities cut their price objective on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

TSE:FTT opened at C$12.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. Finning International has a one year low of C$10.59 and a one year high of C$25.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,597.40.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

