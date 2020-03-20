FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of XSG opened at GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. Xeros Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 11.64 ($0.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.57.

About Xeros Technology Group

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

