Financial Survey: Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) versus Hong Kong Television Network (NYSE:HKTVY)

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and Hong Kong Television Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone & Data Systems 0 0 3 1 3.25 Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $38.13, suggesting a potential upside of 106.08%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Risk & Volatility

Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Hong Kong Television Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone & Data Systems 2.36% 2.26% 1.13% Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Hong Kong Television Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone & Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.41 $121.00 million $1.03 17.96 Hong Kong Television Network $114.38 million 3.55 -$16.98 million N/A N/A

Telephone & Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Hong Kong Television Network on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers, as well as wholesale customers and wireless carriers; broadband and digital television (TV) video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

