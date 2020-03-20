Financial Architects Inc Sells 78 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $139.00 and a 12 month high of $212.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.87.

