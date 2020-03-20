Financial Architects Inc Sells 6,623 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.78% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.58. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $92.20 and a 12-month high of $160.58.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

