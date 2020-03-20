Financial Architects Inc Sells 617 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

PEP opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

