Financial Architects Inc Sells 499 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $314.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $285.00 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.