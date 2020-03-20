Financial Architects Inc Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

