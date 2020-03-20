Financial Architects Inc Sells 2,698 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 228,023 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,604,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,638,000 after buying an additional 885,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

