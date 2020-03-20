Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,799 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,281,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,365,000 after purchasing an additional 650,022 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

XOM stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

