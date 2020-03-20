Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,515 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

