Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,247 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from to in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.98.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.00. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.