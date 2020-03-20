Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,165 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,608,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,756,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $487,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

