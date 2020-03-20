Financial Architects Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $55.88 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $71.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

