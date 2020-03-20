Financial Architects Inc Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,415 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 467,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,642,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period.

BSCL stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

