Financial Architects Inc Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.94 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.