Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 204.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916,228 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,165,000 after buying an additional 275,565 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,535,000 after buying an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $631,269,000 after buying an additional 230,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,630,000 after buying an additional 3,744,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

