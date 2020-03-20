Financial Architects Inc Has $9.40 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after buying an additional 7,415,384 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,934,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $94.86.

