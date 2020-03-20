Financial Architects Inc Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $152.25 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $139.80 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

