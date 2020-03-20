Financial Architects Inc Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12,027.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,865,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $26.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

