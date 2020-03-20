Financial Architects Inc Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

