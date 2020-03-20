Financial Architects Inc Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $56.75 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45.

