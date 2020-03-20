Financial Architects Inc Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 66.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NYSE BAC opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

