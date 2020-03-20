Financial Architects Inc Has $1.05 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,985,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 193,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,452,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,642,000 after purchasing an additional 286,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $2,962,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

