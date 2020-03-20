Financial Architects Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,870,000 after purchasing an additional 950,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 498,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,608,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,215,000 after purchasing an additional 274,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

