Financial Architects Inc Decreases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK increased its position in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

SO stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

