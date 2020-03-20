Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,880.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,977.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,322.48.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

