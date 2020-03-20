Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,880.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,977.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,322.48.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
