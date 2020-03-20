Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average is $143.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

